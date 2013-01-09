First Alert Forecast: Showers, storms and a warmer feel

Your Sunday will be quite the soaker. A bit of patchy fog is possible in the early morning. Scattered showers and storms will fall from morning through the afternoon. An isolated storm could bring small hail and strong wind gusts by afternoon. A warm feel will come along with the rain, expect highs to reach the mid 70s.

Tonight will be dry and calm; partly cloudy with lows near 50.

Monday brings the dry weather back with the work week. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and mild with highs near 70.

