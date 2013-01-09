First Alert Forecast: Showers expected for today, Saturday

Areas of patchy and possibly dense fog through 9 a.m. Friday morning. Delays and slow travel are possible.

Rain showers will be likely with scattered rain showers possible this morning. Temperatures through daybreak will be in the upper 50s.

On and off showers will be possible this afternoon, possibly lingering into the evening. Highs today will be near 70 degrees.

Warm and windy into Saturday with highs soaring back into the low 80s. Showers will be expected Saturday evening.

Dry and partly sunny on Sunday with very mild weather continuing. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

