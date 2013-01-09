First Alert Forecast: Several more chances for snow this work week

This will be a busy week of forecasting with several chances for light snow that may add up to nearly half a foot in some spots.

Overnight light snow and dropping temperatures may lead to icy roadways.

Monday morning wind chills will be near zero.

Our next chance for snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning. Widespread 1-2" of accumulation are expected.

Wednesday morning more light snowfall may add up to another 1-2".

As if that wasn't enough there will be another light snowfall event Friday. Right now several inches of snow appear possible, it's one to watch.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: