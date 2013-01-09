First Alert Forecast: September heat wave continues

Humid and in the 80s for high school football games on Friday evening.
There may be a little relief in lake shore communities thanks to a light northeast breeze.
Highs will be in the 90s on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Race for the Cure forecast: Findlay and Toledo races start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s but will quickly jump into the 80s and 90s.
Next Week: relief from the heat will arrive on Wednesday along with a chance of rain.
