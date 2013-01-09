First Alert Forecast: Scorching weekend ahead

A cooler and comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 50s out the door. A threat of an isolated or brief shower or thunderstorm will be possible today.

Highs today will continue to turn warmer, reaching toward 80 degrees.

The first heat wave of the Summer will arrive into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar in to the upper 80s then reach into the low 90s by Sunday.

Dry weather with abundant sunshine will be expected into the weekend ahead.

