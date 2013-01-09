First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers with a warmer feel overn - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers with a warmer feel overnight

(WTOL) -

Tonight brings more chances of showers and storms especially after midnight.

Temperatures will be climbing through the overnight allowing lows in the upper 50s.

It will be a soaker of a Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over from sunrise through late afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the mid 70s by late day. 

Monday will bring a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and highs near 70s. 

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app#WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter:

Related links:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly