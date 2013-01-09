First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers with a warmer feel overnight

Tonight brings more chances of showers and storms especially after midnight.

Temperatures will be climbing through the overnight allowing lows in the upper 50s.

It will be a soaker of a Sunday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over from sunrise through late afternoon. Temperatures will be much warmer with highs in the mid 70s by late day.

Monday will bring a break from the rain with partly sunny skies and highs near 70s.

