First Alert Forecast: Rain overnight, drying out Sunday, Monday, Tuesday

Temperatures will stay mild Saturday evening ahead of heavy rainfall that arrives overnight.

Steady showers will likely push into Northwest Ohio from 9 - 11 p.m., with a possible rumble of thunder just before midnight. Showers wrap up well before sunrise.

Sunday morning will begin cloudy and mild before sunshine peeks between the clouds. Expect a partly sunny, and very breezy afternoon with gusts near 35 mph and highs near 50.



Monday and Tuesday allow for an overdue stretch of dry weather and quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.



More rain will hold off until the middle of next week!

