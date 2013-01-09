First Alert Forecast: Rain chances continue overnight, into Sunday

Soaking showers and storms will continue through the early evening. An isolated storm will bring winds up to 50 mph.

Rain chances will turn more scattered overnight with lows near 60. Patchy fog will develop before sunrise and will last through mid-morning for some spots.

Sunday will be a bit cooler, but just as muggy. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with scattered showers and storms through the day.

Monday will be a bit warmer with just an isolated shower or storm possible.

