First Alert Forecast: Rain and cool temperatures give way to weekend warm-up

Overnight rainfall will taper to scattered showers through daybreak this morning with temperatures beginning the day in the upper 40s and low 50s.

It will be a damp, cooler breeze that dominates this afternoon keeping highs considerably cooler, in the middle and upper 50s.

A few scattered rain showers will linger into the afternoon with a cloudy sky and cooler breeze.

Dry weather and much warmer conditions will arrive into the weekend with highs expected to reach into the 70s by Sunday and through the 80s into early next week!

Friday: Partly sunny, cool. Highs low/mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs around 80.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

