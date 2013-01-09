First Alert Forecast: Quick warm up expected Friday

It will be a bit colder tonight. You can expect a few snow flurries early, overnight lows near 20 degrees.
The weather will be a little brighter Thursday. This should lead to a mild afternoon with highs warming to near 40 degrees.
Friday will be windy and warmer. South-southwest winds will gust to 25-30 mph pushing afternoon highs into the 50s.
There is a chance of rain Friday night and Saturday morning. Weekend plans can count on dry weather Saturday afternoon, then just a chance of some light rain or snow late Sunday.
This week marks 40 years since the Blizzard of 1978. Share your memories and stories on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #relive78!
