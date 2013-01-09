First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather continues into Saturday

Highs reach the 80s today and will likely reach the 80s Saturday and Sunday, though they will be very different days.
Saturday: plenty of sunshine can be expected. Afternoon highs will be warmer, maybe reaching the middle 80s. Clouds will build up late in the day though any chance of rain should hold off until the night.
Sunday: it will be more humid and become breezy. Highs will be back in the 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. You can always track showers and storms with the FIRST ALERT Weather App.
