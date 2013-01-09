First Alert Forecast: Pleasant evening, stormy Sunday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant evening, stormy Sunday

(WTOL) -

This evening will stay clear for any outdoor plans. Temperatures slowly fall into the low 60s with partly cloudy skies overnight. 

Sunday kicks off dry with a touch more humidity. By early afternoon scattered showers and storms will develop. Storms and showers come to a close near sunset. Highs will reach near 80. 

Next Week: Starts off cool and mostly dry, ends warm, steamy and stormy! 

