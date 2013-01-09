First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog tonight, rainy Sunday and Monday

A light haze with patchy fog will begin to build later into the evening as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s overnight.
Sunday will be a gray, dreary day. Light patchy fog will start the day with light scattered rain and drizzle continuing throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to climb as highs reach the mid 40s.
First Alert Monday: Patchy morning fog is possible ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.