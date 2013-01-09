First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog tonight, rainy Sunday and Monday

A light haze with patchy fog will begin to build later into the evening as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s overnight.

Sunday will be a gray, dreary day. Light patchy fog will start the day with light scattered rain and drizzle continuing throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb as highs reach the mid 40s.

First Alert Monday: Patchy morning fog is possible ahead of heavy downpours and strong winds in the morning and evening! Highs will make it into the low 50s!

