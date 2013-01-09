First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy and brisk Sunday, light flurries Monday

Partly cloudy and colder to wrap up the weekend.

More typical late January weather pattern with the high in the low 40's. The overnight low drops to the mid 20's with a 30% chance of flurries through the early part of Monday.

Temperatures take a nose dive this week with highs in the mid 20's to low 30's and overnight lows in the teens.



FIRST ALERT DAYS: We are watching the potential for a winter storm late Wednesday into Friday. First Alert Days are still active for Thursday and Friday . Snow could linger into next weekend.

