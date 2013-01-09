First Alert Forecast: Overnight snow and freezing rain expected

FIRST ALERT days Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight snow showers and freezing rain will make for a slow morning commute. Snow accumulations of 1-3" are expected with a glaze of ice.

Temperatures will rise during the day above freezing for the first time this year.

Quiet and sunny conditions return Tuesday with highs near freezing.

A warm-up, the first this year, arrives late this week with highs in the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.

We need to watch a developing system early in the weekend closely with a heavy rain/snow potential. Behind this system temperatures will drop once again to frigid readings in the single digits.

