First Alert Forecast: Overnight snow and freezing rain expected

FIRST ALERT days Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight snow showers and freezing rain will make for a slow morning commute. Snow accumulations of 1-3" are expected with a glaze of ice.
Temperatures will rise during the day above freezing for the first time this year.
Quiet and sunny conditions return Tuesday with highs near freezing.
A warm-up, the first this year, arrives late this week with highs in the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday.
We need to watch a developing system early in the weekend closely with a heavy rain/snow potential. Behind this system temperatures will drop once again to frigid readings in the single digits.
