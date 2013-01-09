First Alert Forecast: Overnight rain showers clear out by Monday afternoon

Scattered rain showers overnight are what's left from former Hurricane Nate, expect the rain to be over or ending quickly by sunrise Monday.

This will be another mild week with highs every day at or above average.

Monday will quickly turn into a very nice October day with clearing skies in the afternoon.

The next chance for rain is Wednesday and it will keep highs in the 60s.

By next weekend a warmer wind returns with highs well into the 70s and even low 80s.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: