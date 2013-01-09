First Alert Forecast: Summer-warmth around the corner!

Sunshine will combine with south winds to drive temperatures into the mid 70s by noon, then mid 80s for afternoon highs. Some clouds will build in the sky though no rain is expected.

A wet pattern will set up for Thursday through Sunday. The weekend will be unsettled with some soaking rains possible.

Wednesday: partly sunny, much warmer! Highs mid 80s.

Thursday: chance of showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 60s.

Saturday: chance of showers and storms, lake breeze. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: showers and storms likely. Highs in the 70s.

