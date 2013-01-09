First Alert Forecast: Warm, sunny weather expected for first half of the week

Some patchy frost is possible overnight. Delays are not expected in the morning.

An east wind is likely Tuesday. It will warm into the 70s across most of the area, in the 60s along the immediate lakeshore areas.

Highs Wednesday will soar into the 80s feeling like the middle of summer.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday through Sunday.

Tonight: mostly clear, patchy fog. Lows mid 40s.

Tuesday: partly sunny, cooler near the lake. Highs low 70s.

Wednesday: partly sunny, much warmer! Highs low/mid 80s.

Thursday: chance of showers and storms. Highs upper 70s.

Friday: mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs upper 60s.

Saturday: chance of showers and storms. Highs around 70.

Sunday: mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs mid/upper 70s.

