First Alert Forecast: Bright and sunny skies are back!

Clear sky and light winds tonight will allow low temperatures to drop to near freezing. Frost will be widespread Tuesday morning.

Very dry weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be partly sunny both days with a northeast breeze in off the lake and bay. That breeze will keep it relatively cool for May.

The next low pressure system will bring a chance of rain Thursday. Winds will remain northeast making for cooler weather continuing through the week.

Tonight: clear and cold, widespread frost. Lows near 32.

Tuesday: partly sunny, very dry. Highs around 60.

Wednesday: partly sunny, very dry. Highs mid 60s.

Thursday: rain likely, cool breeze. Highs near 60.

Friday: slight chance of showers. Highs low 60s.

Saturday: chance of showers. Highs mid 60s.

Sunday: partly sunny, warm. Highs near 70.

