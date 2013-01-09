First Alert Forecast: Next warm up comes Friday

A cooler and brisk breeze this morning with temperatures in the low and middle 20s through daybreak. Mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Warmer weather will arrive by the end of the work week with highs soaring into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Rain will be possible on Saturday with highs near 50 degrees.

Turning much cooler into Sunday with highs in the 30s.

This week marks 40 years since the Blizzard of 1978. Share your memories and stories on twitter, facebook and instagram using #relive78!

