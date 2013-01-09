First Alert Forecast: The heat goes on

The heat will continue Wednesday. You can expect mostly to partly sunny sky with southwest winds gusting to over 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees.
A chance of showers and thunder will be scattered Thursday as a weak front drops through the area. Cooler air can be expected Friday with a breeze off the lake and bay.
Some wet weather is likely this weekend. The chance of showers and thunder is higher on Sunday.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.