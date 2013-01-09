First Alert Forecast: The heat goes on

The heat will continue Wednesday. You can expect mostly to partly sunny sky with southwest winds gusting to over 30 mph. Afternoon highs will be around 90 degrees.

A chance of showers and thunder will be scattered Thursday as a weak front drops through the area. Cooler air can be expected Friday with a breeze off the lake and bay.

Some wet weather is likely this weekend. The chance of showers and thunder is higher on Sunday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: