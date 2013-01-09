First Alert Forecast: Mother's Day weekend looking beautiful!

Pleasant conditions can be expected this weekend. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.
There is a chance of an isolated shower on Saturday afternoon. Mother's Day looks dry.
Highs next week will warm into the 80s. Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This forecast will become more clear by next Monday.
