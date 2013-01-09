First Alert Forecast: Mother's Day weekend looking beautiful! - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Mother's Day weekend looking beautiful!

(WTOL) -

Pleasant conditions can be expected this weekend.  It will be partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.

There is a chance of an isolated shower on Saturday afternoon.  Mother's Day looks dry.   

Highs next week will warm into the 80s.  Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms.  This forecast will become more clear by next Monday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app#WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter:

Related links:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly