First Alert Forecast: Mother's Day weekend looking beautiful!

Pleasant conditions can be expected this weekend. It will be partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s.

There is a chance of an isolated shower on Saturday afternoon. Mother's Day looks dry.

Highs next week will warm into the 80s. Mid-to-late week there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This forecast will become more clear by next Monday.

