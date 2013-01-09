First Alert Forecast: Showers overnight, warming trend continues

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms will continue into the early morning hours. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible.

Dry weather is likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are tracking a possible breeze off the lake into downtown Toledo Thursday. Opening Day temperatures will be dependent on this wind direction.

Big warm up and possible storms on Easter weekend.

Tonight: showers and thunderstorms. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: partly sunny, breezy. Highs near 70.

Wednesday: mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid 60s.

Thursday: breezy, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s.

Friday: chance of rain. Highs low/mid 60s.

Saturday: much warmer, chance of showers/storms. Highs mid 70s.

Sunday: very warm, chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s.

