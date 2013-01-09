First Alert Forecast: Showers overnight, warming trend continues - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Forecast: Showers overnight, warming trend continues

(WTOL) -

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms will continue into the early morning hours. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible.

Dry weather is likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

We are tracking a possible breeze off the lake into downtown Toledo Thursday. Opening Day temperatures will be dependent on this wind direction.

Big warm up and possible storms on Easter weekend.

Tonight:  showers and thunderstorms. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday:  partly sunny, breezy. Highs near 70.

Wednesday:  mostly sunny, mild. Highs mid 60s.

Thursday:  breezy, chance of showers. Highs upper 50s.

Friday:  chance of rain. Highs low/mid 60s.

Saturday:  much warmer, chance of showers/storms. Highs mid 70s.

Sunday:  very warm, chance of showers/storms. Highs upper 70s.

