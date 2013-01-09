First Alert Forecast: Cold temps mix with gusty winds make for bitter Saturday

No snow today, but the bitter cold keeps its grip on the region. Mostly cloudy, high in the teens. Gusty winds will pick up mid day today, clocking close to 30 miles per hour taking the wind chill down to -5. Tonight, still cloudy and bitter. -2 for the low, with wind chill down to -9.

New Year's Eve: Partly sunny and even colder. The high in the low teens, wind chill settling in at -5.

Next Week: Windy conditions are likely Tuesday. The next chance of snow will arrive by Wednesday. FIRST ALERT Days will continue right through Friday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: