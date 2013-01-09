First Alert Forecast: Heavy rains expected Wednesday

Dry weather can be expected tonight and first thing Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.
You will wake Thursday to light rain, fog and mist. Rain totals will likely reach 1-2" by midday Thursday.
Temperatures will be near normal readings for Memorial Day Weekend. At this point there will be a chance of showers each day.
Stay with the First Alert Team for updates as the weekend approaches.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.