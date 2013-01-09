First Alert Forecast: Heavy rains expected Wednesday

Dry weather can be expected tonight and first thing Wednesday morning.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain will move in from the south Wednesday, picking up into the afternoon. This will turn into a real soaker through the evening and into Wednesday night.

You will wake Thursday to light rain, fog and mist. Rain totals will likely reach 1-2" by midday Thursday.

Temperatures will be near normal readings for Memorial Day Weekend. At this point there will be a chance of showers each day.

