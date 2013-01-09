First Alert Forecast: More heat, humidity and rain

The heat returns today! Highs will reach into the low 90s by this afternoon with partly sunny skies. The threat of storms holds off until this evening.
Tonight, storms will come to a close as lows drop into the upper 60s with a muggy feel.
Saturday brings more heat and humidity with highs touching the low 90s.
Showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening.
Father's Day brings a chance for early day shower and storms.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.