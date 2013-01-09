First Alert Forecast: More heat, humidity and rain

The heat returns today! Highs will reach into the low 90s by this afternoon with partly sunny skies. The threat of storms holds off until this evening.

Tonight, storms will come to a close as lows drop into the upper 60s with a muggy feel.

Saturday brings more heat and humidity with highs touching the low 90s.

Showers and storms develop into the afternoon and evening.

Father's Day brings a chance for early day shower and storms.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: