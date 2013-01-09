First Alert Forecast: Monday morning temperatures near freezing

Clear skies will bring more sunshine Monday, but with light winds will also create a very chilly Monday morning!
Lows will drop near freezing.
This week there are only a few light chances for showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Otherwise this will be the drying-out week much needed for fields, gardens and yards.
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.