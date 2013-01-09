First Alert Forecast: Monday morning temperatures near freezing

Clear skies will bring more sunshine Monday, but with light winds will also create a very chilly Monday morning!

Lows will drop near freezing.

This week there are only a few light chances for showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Otherwise this will be the drying-out week much needed for fields, gardens and yards.

