First Alert Forecast: Monday and Tuesday dry and mild

The next few days will be beautiful late February days with mild afternoon highs above 50, light winds and mostly sunny skies.
Our best chance for rain this week will be on Thursday with heavy soaking downpours likely.
Be prepared for a cooler start to March with cloudy skies, breezy days.
It won't be frigidly cold but these last few days of February are going to spoil us.
