First Alert Forecast: Mild tonight, cooler tomorrow

You may want to open the windows tonight as this evening will bring low humidity and temperatures dropping to the mid 50s. Skies will remain partly cloudy.

Sunday will bring another mild day. Highs will slowly reach the low 70s with a few isolated late day showers.

Monday brings even cooler temperatures as highs touch only into the upper 60s. Expect scattered rain chances through the afternoon.

Next Week: That warm, summer feel will return by mid-week.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: