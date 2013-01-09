First Alert Forecast: Mild and dry start to October

The start of October will continue to be mild with highs in the 70s and even 80s this week.

Dry conditions continue the next few days before scattered rain chances return to the forecast Thursday.

More scattered showers will be possible Friday and Saturday.

A quick jump in temperatures next Sunday may lead to some afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: