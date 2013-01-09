First Alert Forecast: March continues to feel more like winter than spring

Our first full week of March will continue to feel like winter more than spring.

Scattered snow showers on Tuesday could accumulate up to 1" on the grass and parked cars.

Most roadways will stay warm enough to just be wet.

More of the same is expected on Wednesday with scattered snow showers that could accumulate up to 1".

Cooler air spills in on Thursday with clouds and highs that barely climb above freezing.

Next weekend an east coast storm will keep our weather quiet but cool.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: