First Alert Forecast: Lots of rain chances this week

The forecast heading into Memorial Day Weekend has plenty of days with chances for rain.
One of the quieter days is Monday with highs in the upper 60's and partly sunny skies. Late day rain chances return Tuesday, with showers possible Wednesday and Thursday as well.
A surge of warmer air by Memorial Day weekend will not mean an end to rain chances either. Scattered showers are expected Saturday and Sunday.
