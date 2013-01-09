First Alert Forecast: Less humid, cooler air moving in for the weekend

Scattered thundershowers and downpours will continue until a few hours after sunset tonight as a cold front is moving through the area.

Much less humid and more mild air will be felt all weekend long with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

A few rain showers and a breezy day come along Sunday too.

Well into next week, highs will remain in the 70s as a cooler lake wind continues to blow.

Scattered showers once again move in on Tuesday.

