First Alert Forecast: Last cool day before weekend warm up

A cooler and chilly breeze will continue today. Mixed clouds with some sunshine and only the threat of an isolated or brief shower or sprinkle.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The warmer weather arrives into the end of the work week. Highs will be back into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The first heat wave of the Summer will arrive into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar in to the 80s then reach toward 90 by Sunday.

Dry weather with abundant sunshine will be expected into the weekend ahead.

Track the weekend warm up with the WTOL FIRST ALERT Weather App.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: