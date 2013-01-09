First Alert Forecast: Lake breeze blowing in cooler air on Saturday

An east to northeast breeze off Lake Erie will make for a chilly Saturday.
Most if not all of the daylight hours will be dry in the Toledo area and across the north end of our viewing area.
There is a chance of showers during the day across the south.
After sunset and through the nighttime a soaking rain is likely. Rain amounts over one inch will be possible by daybreak Sunday.
It will dry up quickly Sunday as west winds gust to around 30 mph. You can expect some sunshine with highs reaching around 50 degrees.
