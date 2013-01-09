First Alert Forecast: Isolated rain tonight, beautiful Mother's Day tomorrow

This evening will remain mild and mostly dry with only an isolated rain threat through the overnight. Lows will fall to near 50.

Mother's Day will be another warm one with more cloud cover. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next Week: Long stretch of 80 degrees!

