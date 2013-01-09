First Alert Forecast: Isolated rain tonight, beautiful Mother's Day tomorrow

This evening will remain mild and mostly dry with only an isolated rain threat through the overnight. Lows will fall to near 50.
Mother's Day will be another warm one with more cloud cover. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Next Week: Long stretch of 80 degrees!
Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert
On Twitter:
Related links:
Follow WTOL:
Download our app here.
Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.