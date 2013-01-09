First Alert Forecast: Hot, hot, hot

Temperatures will quickly fall through the 80s and 70s this evening with mostly clear skies.

Tonight will be muggy and mild as lows fall to near 60. Patchy haze will develop by daybreak.

The heat wave continues through Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as skies remain mostly sunny and highs climb into the low 90s.

Relief will arrive by Wednesday as fall ushers in by next weekend.

Race for the Cure Start Line: Mid 70s, mostly sunny and muggy! Race weather will quickly climb into the 80s.

