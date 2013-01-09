First Alert Forecast: Here Comes The Heat

Today kicks off a hot spell that will last clear through to next weekend! An isolated shower is possible before daybreak this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies develop this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s! Humidity levels will remain comfortable.

Tonight will be warm and clear with lows falling to the mid 60s.

Sunday looks to bring our first 90 degree day of the year! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. The UV index will be awfully high as well!

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: