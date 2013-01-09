First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain expected today

A First Alert Day has been issued for today.

Rain showers, steady and soaking at times will continue this morning. In addition to the rain, heavier downpours will be possible through midday.

Rain showers along with lots of drizzle will linger much of the afternoon along with a brisk, chilly and wet wind.

Northeast winds of 10-20 mph may gust up to 30 mph with highs only in the low 60s. Rainfall of up to 1" will be possible through the evening tonight.

Warmer and dry weather Friday with highs back into the 70s.

Temperatures soar to near 80 degrees by Saturday.

A chance of rain on Sunday, breezy with highs in the 70s.

