First Alert Forecast: Heavy downpours cause flooding, road closures

Today is a First Alert Day. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be expected this morning.
Several rounds of storms may result in flooding. Flood and flash flood watches are in place in anticipation of possible flooding.
Hancock and Seneca Counties are now under a Level 2 Flood Emergency due to extremely hazardous roads.
A flood warning has also been issued for the Blanchard River.
Findlay could see one of largest floods of Blanchard River in history
The Findlay campus of Owens Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Many roads have now been declared closed in Findlay:
- West Sandusky Street and Portz Avenue
- Western Avenue at West Hardin Street
- 100 to 200 block of East Foulke Avenue
- 400 block of Third Street
- Lima Avenue at Byal Avenue to the city limits
- Glessner Avenue
- 2nd Street west of the railroad tracks
- East Sandusky Street at Eagle Creek
- East Main Cross Street east of South Blanchard Street
- Tiffin Avenue at Bright Road
- Bright Road at the railroad tracks
- Lima Avenue south of I-75
- 6th Street from Lockwood Road to Burson Drive
- Defiance Avenue at Bolton Street
- Countryside Drive
- 300 block of Clifton Avenue
- Broad Avenue at Western Avenue
- 1400 to 1600 block of Park Street
- 400 block of Rector Avenue at Bolton Street
- Washington Avenue at Fairlawn Place
- Parkside Place and Bernard Avenue
- Technology Drive at The Right Thing
- Interstate Court
- Prentiss Avenue at Bolton Street
- 1500 Logan Avenue
- Westfield Drive
- 300 block of East McPherson Avenue
- Hunter's Creek subdivision
- Manor Hill Drive
- Graceland Avenue north of Sixth Street
- Frazer Street at Fox Street
- Marshall Street between Washington Avenue and Shinkle Street
- 1800 block of Eastview
- 1800 block Westview
- County Road 236 at State Route 568
- Main Street Bridge
Hancock County High Water:
- US 224 between County Road 140 and County Road 223 - Liberty Township
- California Avenue - Liberty Township
- Oregon Road - Liberty Township
- US 30 at County Road 183 - Delaware Township
- State Route 698 at County Road 313 - Eagle Township
- County Road B near State Route 15 and County Road 24 - Marion Township
- Westmoor Road - Liberty Township
- US 30 closed near US 68 and State Route 37 - Madison Township
- US 224 near East Trail 254 - Big Lick Township
- Trail 101 closed near County Road 220 and Trail 142 - Allen Township
- US 68 closed near US 30 - Madison Township
- County Road 86 near Count Road 16 and State Route 235 - Blanchard Township
- State Route 613 near County Road 140 and I-75 - Allen Township
- Trail 218 closed near County Road 23 and the county line - Washington Township
- County Road 23 closed near Trail 218 and trail 216 - Washington Township
- US 68 bridge in Arlington closed - Marion Township
- County Road 216 near West County Road 23 - Washington Township
- State Route 235 closed south of County Road 86 - Blanchard Township
- State Route 235 at Trail 110 - Pleasant Township
- State Route 235 north of US 224 - Blanchard Township
- State Route 235 at County Road 96 - Blanchard Township
- County Road 7 closed at State Route 568 - Big Lick Township
- Trail 253 at Trail 207 and County Road 7 - Big Lick Township
- County Road 97 at east State Route 186 - Pleasant Township
- County Road 97 near Trail 135/136 - Portage Township
- County Road 97 closed at East Trail 131 - Portage Township
- County Road 139 closed at County Road 97 and Trail 95 - Liberty Township
- County Road 18 closed at County Road 216 - Cass Township
- County Road 236 closed at County Road 216 - Cass Township
- Trail 71 closed at State Route 103/County Road 24 - Madison Township
- Trail 32 closed at Eagle Creek - Madison Township
- State Route 37 closed at County Road 180 - Marion Township
- County Road 180 closed State Route 568 and State Route 15 - Marion Township
- State Route 103 at Trail 70 - Madison Township
- Trail 66 closed near Trail 32 and Trail 30 - Madison Township
- Trail 25 at US 68 and County Road 9 - Eagle Township
- Trail 72 at County Road 26 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township
- Trail 70 at Trail 24 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township
- State Route 568 at County Road 236 and Trail 234 - Marion Township
- Trail 196 near Trail 197 - Amanda Township
- County Road 109 at Trail 256 - Washington Township
- County Road 109 at Bridge near Country Road 18 - Cass Township
- State Route 37 closed at Trail 233 - Marion Township
- County Road 24 at County Road 9 and US 68 - Madison Township
Hardin County High Water:
• State Route 53
• State Route 68
Putnam County High Water:
• State Route 109
• State Route 634
Wyandot County High Water:
• State Route 103
• State Route 568
• State Route 294
Toledo Edison is reporting power outages for around 60 customers in Wood County. Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.
Very muggy and warm, with highs into the middle 80s.
The chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a few storms possibly bringing gusty winds and downpours.
We dry out into Friday afternoon and much of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
