First Alert Forecast: Heavy downpours cause flooding, road closures

Today is a First Alert Day. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be expected this morning.

Several rounds of storms may result in flooding. Flood and flash flood watches are in place in anticipation of possible flooding.

Hancock and Seneca Counties are now under a Level 2 Flood Emergency due to extremely hazardous roads.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Blanchard River.

Findlay could see one of largest floods of Blanchard River in history

The Findlay campus of Owens Community College will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Many roads have now been declared closed in Findlay:

West Sandusky Street and Portz Avenue

Western Avenue at West Hardin Street

100 to 200 block of East Foulke Avenue

400 block of Third Street

Lima Avenue at Byal Avenue to the city limits

Glessner Avenue

2nd Street west of the railroad tracks

East Sandusky Street at Eagle Creek

East Main Cross Street east of South Blanchard Street

Tiffin Avenue at Bright Road

Bright Road at the railroad tracks

Lima Avenue south of I-75

6th Street from Lockwood Road to Burson Drive

Defiance Avenue at Bolton Street

Countryside Drive

300 block of Clifton Avenue

Broad Avenue at Western Avenue

1400 to 1600 block of Park Street

400 block of Rector Avenue at Bolton Street

Washington Avenue at Fairlawn Place

Parkside Place and Bernard Avenue

Technology Drive at The Right Thing

Interstate Court

Prentiss Avenue at Bolton Street

1500 Logan Avenue

Westfield Drive

300 block of East McPherson Avenue

Hunter's Creek subdivision

Manor Hill Drive

Graceland Avenue north of Sixth Street

Frazer Street at Fox Street

Marshall Street between Washington Avenue and Shinkle Street

1800 block of Eastview

1800 block Westview

County Road 236 at State Route 568

Main Street Bridge

Hancock County High Water:

US 224 between County Road 140 and County Road 223 - Liberty Township

California Avenue - Liberty Township

Oregon Road - Liberty Township

US 30 at County Road 183 - Delaware Township

State Route 698 at County Road 313 - Eagle Township

County Road B near State Route 15 and County Road 24 - Marion Township

Westmoor Road - Liberty Township

US 30 closed near US 68 and State Route 37 - Madison Township

US 224 near East Trail 254 - Big Lick Township

Trail 101 closed near County Road 220 and Trail 142 - Allen Township

US 68 closed near US 30 - Madison Township

County Road 86 near Count Road 16 and State Route 235 - Blanchard Township

State Route 613 near County Road 140 and I-75 - Allen Township

Trail 218 closed near County Road 23 and the county line - Washington Township

County Road 23 closed near Trail 218 and trail 216 - Washington Township

US 68 bridge in Arlington closed - Marion Township

County Road 216 near West County Road 23 - Washington Township

State Route 235 closed south of County Road 86 - Blanchard Township

State Route 235 at Trail 110 - Pleasant Township

State Route 235 north of US 224 - Blanchard Township

State Route 235 at County Road 96 - Blanchard Township

County Road 7 closed at State Route 568 - Big Lick Township

Trail 253 at Trail 207 and County Road 7 - Big Lick Township

County Road 97 at east State Route 186 - Pleasant Township

County Road 97 near Trail 135/136 - Portage Township

County Road 97 closed at East Trail 131 - Portage Township

County Road 139 closed at County Road 97 and Trail 95 - Liberty Township

County Road 18 closed at County Road 216 - Cass Township

County Road 236 closed at County Road 216 - Cass Township

Trail 71 closed at State Route 103/County Road 24 - Madison Township

Trail 32 closed at Eagle Creek - Madison Township

State Route 37 closed at County Road 180 - Marion Township

County Road 180 closed State Route 568 and State Route 15 - Marion Township

State Route 103 at Trail 70 - Madison Township

Trail 66 closed near Trail 32 and Trail 30 - Madison Township

Trail 25 at US 68 and County Road 9 - Eagle Township

Trail 72 at County Road 26 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township

Trail 70 at Trail 24 and Trail 25 - Eagle Township

State Route 568 at County Road 236 and Trail 234 - Marion Township

Trail 196 near Trail 197 - Amanda Township

County Road 109 at Trail 256 - Washington Township

County Road 109 at Bridge near Country Road 18 - Cass Township

State Route 37 closed at Trail 233 - Marion Township

County Road 24 at County Road 9 and US 68 - Madison Township

Hardin County High Water:

• State Route 53

• State Route 68

Putnam County High Water:

• State Route 109

• State Route 634

Wyandot County High Water:

• State Route 103

• State Route 568

• State Route 294

Toledo Edison is reporting power outages for around 60 customers in Wood County. Power is expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

Very muggy and warm, with highs into the middle 80s.

The chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a few storms possibly bringing gusty winds and downpours.

We dry out into Friday afternoon and much of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

