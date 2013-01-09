First Alert Forecast: Heat wave continues through beginning of week

The unusually hot late-September will continue for the next few days with highs near 90 degrees.
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.
Highs will continue to slip by weeks end into the 70s and 60s.
Our best chance for rain this week will be on an overcast Friday.
Highs next weekend will continue to be autumn-like in the 60s.
