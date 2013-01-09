First Alert Forecast: Heat building throughout the weekend

Saturday there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms especially early in the day.

South winds will pick up in the afternoon, humidity levels will rise with highs near 90 degrees.

The real heat wave is developing for Sunday and Monday.

Highs will be nearing 100 degrees with dew points in the 70s meaning oppressive humidity.

There is little to no chance of rain until Monday afternoon.

A better chance of storms will move in Monday night into Tuesday.

Very heavy downpours will be possible. This forecast will be fine tuned as the weekend progresses.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: