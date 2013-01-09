First Alert Forecast: Hear comes the heat

The breakthrough to warmer weather is now at the doorstep.

Overnight lows will be near 60 degrees.

Saturday will provide excellent swimming weather with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees.

It will become breezy with southwest winds gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday our first 90 degree day is expected. It will become more humid with southwest winds gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Oppressive heat and humidity is likely Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms may bring some relief from the heat late week.

