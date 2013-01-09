First Alert Forecast: Gorgeous weekend ahead, but prepare for rain and snow next week

Bright and sunny weekend, with highs in the mid to low 40's will help melt that ice and snow. Lakeshore areas and the Toledo metro area will feel a strong effect of the cold waters of Lake Erie.

Clear and quiet overnight, with the low around 20. Rain and snow are back late Monday through Wednesday.

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: