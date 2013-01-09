First Alert Forecast: From snow to the sixties!

A thin coating of snow will fall as flurries after sunset tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 20s. Snow flurries will quickly wrap up before sunrise tomorrow.

The big warm up begins on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly build into the mid 40s by afternoon, quickly melting any overnight snow. Skies will be partly sunny.

Monday is when the temperatures start to soar. Expect highs near 60 with scattered heavy rainfall through much of the day.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Tuesday will likely bring record breaking warmth into the upper 60s with heavy rainfall that could lead to ice jams and flooding of rivers!

