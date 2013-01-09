First Alert Forecast: Friday brings cooler temperatures

Much cooler weather this morning with temperatures beginning the day in the lower 50s.
Mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine at times into the afternoon.
A much colder, chilly and brisk breeze will be quite the shock this afternoon keeping highs only in the low and middle 60s.
A few isolated showers are possible late today.
The chance of rain returns into the weekend with highs reaching back toward 70 degrees Saturday.
Temperatures will be well back into the 70s with rain and storm chances on Sunday.
