First Alert Forecast: Freezing rain, sleet & snow ahead

Tonight and into Sunday are First Alert Days.



A few isolated flurries are possible this evening ahead of freezing rain and sleet overnight. Lows tonight will fall to near 20.

From 10 p.m. through noon on Sunday light freezing rain/drizzle and sleet are possible, especially south and east of US 24, including Toledo. Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain and sleet are possible, along with 1 - 2" of accumulating snow.



Northwest of US 24 and into Southeast Michigan will see steady snowfall overnight and throughout much of Sunday morning, 2 - 3" of snow are possible. All snow and sleet will be wrapped up mid-evening Sunday. Highs tomorrow will climb to near 30.



Monday will bring a return to sunshine will a cool feel, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 20s.



Next Week: Temperatures will be on the rise into mid-week with highs in the 40s!

Get your First Alert Forecast, view interactive radar, and more - All on our app. #WTOLFirstAlert

On Twitter: