First Alert Forecast: Foggy, rainy start to work week

A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.

A few more showers may continue on a mild January Monday, highs will reach 50 degrees.

A cold breeze blows highs back into the 30s Tuesday with scattered snow showers.

Chilly weather doesn't last long this week with another warm-up by next weekend.

Highs reach well into the 40s with rain showers returning.

