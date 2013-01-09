First Alert Forecast: Foggy, rainy start to work week

A First Alert Day starts off a new week with patchy morning fog and heavy downpours likely Monday morning.
A few more showers may continue on a mild January Monday, highs will reach 50 degrees.
A cold breeze blows highs back into the 30s Tuesday with scattered snow showers.
Chilly weather doesn't last long this week with another warm-up by next weekend.
Highs reach well into the 40s with rain showers returning.
