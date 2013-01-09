First Alert Forecast: Flooding a concern with heavy downpours and thunderstorms

Today is a First Alert Day.
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms will be expected this morning.
Several rounds of storms may result in flooding. Flood and flash flood watches are in place in anticipation of possible flooding.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Hancock Co. until 10:45 a.m. The area has seen significant and serious flooding with 3" to 4" of rain over the past few hours.
A flood warning has also been issued for the Blanchard River.
Very muggy and warm, with highs into the middle 80s.
The chance of afternoon thunderstorms with a few storms possibly bringing gusty winds and downpours.
We dry out into Friday afternoon and much of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
