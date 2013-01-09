First Alert Forecast: Early sprinkles on a gusty Sunday, but sunshine is ahead

Early showers move through quickly this morning leaving roadways wet and slippery. Skies clear for a sunny day with the high pushing to 50.
A Wind Advisory is in effect through the early part of the day with winds 20-30 mph, gusting up to 50.
Quiet overnight with lighter winds and the low dropping to 31.
Look for more sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s.
